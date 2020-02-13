Bitterly cold weather causing school closings and late starts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Single digit temperatures have caused dozens of schools and agencies to close or delay start times.

USD 501 Topeka is closed in addition to USD 372 Silver Lake and USD 437 Auburn Washburn. Most other districts are closed or have a delayed start. Temperatures are in the low single digits Thursday morning and most of northeast Kansas will struggle to reach 20 degrees.

Washburn University and Washburn Tech is operating under a two-hour delay.

The City of Topeka will delay opening for non essential employees until 10 am this morning, this includes municipal court.

The Shawnee County Courthouse, all Offices and all Annexes will not open until 10:00 am Thursday morning due to significant wintry travel conditions and the low temperatures according to Shawnee County Board of County Commission Chairperson Bill Riphahn.



The Shawnee County Board of County Commission meeting start time has been moved to 10:00 am Thursday morning.



