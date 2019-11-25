BLACK FRIDAY: Menards preparing for biggest shopping day of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year and workers at Menards in Topeka are working hard to get ready.
General Manager Bruce Mezera says his crew has been working for weeks to make sure they have everything in stock for the big day.
“It’s all hands on deck,” said Mezera. “It’s a day we have our entire team here supporting what we need to do to make it a successful day.”
Mezera says they will have two day, three day and six hour deals on everything from tools to toys. While Black Friday shopping can be quite cut throat, Mezera says shoppers in Topeka tend to be cordial.
Menards will be closed on Thanksgiving. Doors will open at 6 am on Black Friday. Click here to flip through their Black Friday deals.