BLACK FRIDAY: Menards preparing for biggest shopping day of the year

This past weekend was very pleasant with abundant sunshine and pleasant conditions. It may have been a bit breezy from time to time. Some clouds drifted into the region through the overnight, and now we begin to focus on weather for the upcoming extended holiday.

Today begins with some cloudiness. We should get rapid clearing for a sunny to mostly sunny daylight period. This will also be our warmest day for at least the next 8-10 days.

Greater Topeka MondayHighs: 57-61Wind: N/NE 10-15

Clouds increase late Monday night into Tuesday as it turns much cooler. Showers likely develop through the late afternoon and there might be some scattered mix Tuesday night before ending. Wednesday looks to be decent as many travel for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The forecast for Thanksgiving Day doesn't look nearly as nice as it did several days ago. It may start with an early morning snow that should become mix or rain as temperatures struggle to hit 40 degrees.

Friday could be cloudy with rain likely for much of the day. Black Friday shoppers will need rain gear handy. Saturday should be partly cloudy, then Sunday may be a time for occasional snow showers with 30s and stronger breezes.

Today will be mainly sunny and mild….KSNT Meteorologist David George

