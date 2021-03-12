Black Hawk helicopters used in Kansas fire rescues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News got an inside look at some Black Hawk Helicopters involved in fire rescues this week.

Two UH-60 Black Hawks from the National Guard in Topeka were used to help firefighters in Shawnee and Geary County.

Sergeant William Binkley who went on one of the missions said the helicopters use what’s called a Bambi bucket to collect water underneath.

“We can control that trigger, you know, dump half of a bucket, or a quarter of a bucket,” Sgt. Binkley said. “Or we come up, we see there are people in the way we’ll just abort that drop and we’ll come around. They will call us, call the firemen away then we will hit our target again.”

Binkley said dropping the water on a target takes a lot of coordination between the crews and the pilot.