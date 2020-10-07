Black Lives Matter Topeka marches to city council meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Around 100 people marched from the state capitol to city hall, where city council members were meeting.

Speakers at the event said they wanted to bring attention to the way the black and brown community has been treated.

“If you have a vision and want change, you can’t give up,” said Regina Platt with Black Lives Matter Topeka. ” That’s the issue we’ve had in our nation. We’ve sat down, and when we sit down we allow others to infiltrate.”

Members of the group stood outside the council chambers in silence, while others went inside and demanded for change.

