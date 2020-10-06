Black Lives Matter Topeka plans silent march tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Black Lives Matter Topeka, an advocacy group fighting for Black life in Topeka, is planning a silent march for Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.
Organizers have asked participants to remain silent, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.
The march will start at the north side of the Kansas State Capital Building and proceed three blocks east on 8th Street to the city council chambers.
The march and vigil is meant to honor lives lost and to demand:
- City of Topeka create a permanent Office of Police Accountability;
- That the Office Of Police Accountability have a director selected by the community and a Community Oversight Body, to be included in everything from oversight of policing to the police union bargaining process;
- That until that office is created, Gov. Laura Kelley and State Attorney General Derek Schmidgt appoint a Special Counsel to receive and investigate public complaints of excessive deadly force, for all law enforcement throughout Kansas.