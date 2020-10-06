Black Lives Matter Topeka plans silent march tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Black Lives Matter Topeka, an advocacy group fighting for Black life in Topeka, is planning a silent march for Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

Organizers have asked participants to remain silent, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.

The march will start at the north side of the Kansas State Capital Building and proceed three blocks east on 8th Street to the city council chambers.

The march and vigil is meant to honor lives lost and to demand: