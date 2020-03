TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Many large events are being canceled amidst coronavirus concern but Topeka’s Blarney Breakfast will still happen as planned, organizers said.

The breakfast is happening on Saturday March 14th from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the Blind Tiger Brewery.

Organizers say they are working with Blind Tiger staff to do extra sterilization and sanitization of the restaurant to ensure a safe and healthy environment.

