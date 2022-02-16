TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2022 Blarney Breakfast is on this year and will take place Saturday, March 12, 2022, after the 2021 tradition was postponed to September 13 due to COVID-19.

The annual breakfast to benefit local kids and adults with disabilities will be held at the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant at 417 S.W. 37th Street in Topeka. The breakfast benefits the Capper Foundation, which provides therapy services, home and community-based support, and resources to Topekans with disabilities

Tickets for the event are available at the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, and the Capper Foundations or online at www.Capper.org. Tickets for adults are $15 and $5 for children, three to 12 years old.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the Capper Foundation’s Blarney Breakfast.