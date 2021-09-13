Blarney Breakfast returns to Topeka with new name

Local News

by: Matthew Johnstone

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An annual breakfast that benefits local kids and adults with disabilities is back with a new name.  

They’re calling it “Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day.” The Blarney Breakfast is usually around St. Patrick’s Day, but organizers pushed it to September due to coronavirus concerns back in March.  

This Saturday from 7 to 10 a.m., it’s an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet at Blind Tiger. Eggs, potatoes, lucky charms, pancakes from Perkins and more are on the menu. 100% of proceeds go toward programs and services at the Capper Foundation.  

“A lot of our infants, children, and teens are underinsured or uninsured,” said Capper Communications Specialist Lacey Kinder. “So that helps us be able to provide our services to them at little to no cost.” 

Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. To order, visit this website.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the Capper Foundation’s Blarney Breakfast.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories