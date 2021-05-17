“Blessing Boxes” in Riley County look to help those in need

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — The Flint Hills Volunteer Center has been on a mission to keep the 18 “Blessing Boxes” across Manhattan and Riley County full over the past year.
The boxes, spread throughout the area have food, baby items, and other products that anyone can take.
“The blessing boxes are really cool because it gives people in the community an opportunity to fill those boxes with canned goods baby goods, things that an individual can pick up on their own and you know do it discreetly,” said Flint Hills Volunteer Center Executive Director Lori Bishop.
Anyone can also drop items in the boxes. That’s why Bishop encourages community members to think about buying some extra items the next time they visit the grocery store.
“When we are out shopping take that second buy an extra couple of cans of green beans and go put it in one of the blessing boxes,” Bishop added.
In Manhattan the Blessing Boxes are located at:
- American Family Insurance, 3320 Anderson Ave
- First Congressional United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz
- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1110 College Ave
- Peace Luthern Church, 2500 Kimball Ave
- UUFM Wonder Workshop, 506 S 4th St.
- Rock Hills Church, 2610 Farm Bureau Rd.
- Riley County Family and Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Rd
- Vineyard Community Church, 2400 Casement
- First Free Methodist Church, 1231 Poyntz
- Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 600 Laramie
- aTa Bus – Westloop Businesses, 1101 Westloop Pl
- Manhattan Catholic Schools/Seven Doors Parish, 730 Colorado
Other Riley County Locations:
- Randolph Pride; north side of park, 202 E. Randolph St in Randolph
- 303 16th St. in Ogden
- 234 Riley Ave / 2. Walnut in Ogden
- Leonardville Pride, 117 N. Erpelding St. in Leonardville
- Riley Presbyterian, 104 Kansas Ave in Riley
You can also find out more ways to help by visiting the Blessing Boxes Facebook page by clicking here.