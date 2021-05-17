“Blessing Boxes” in Riley County look to help those in need

“Blessings Box” at First Free United Methodist Church on Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. KSNT News/Noah Ochsner photo

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — The Flint Hills Volunteer Center has been on a mission to keep the 18 “Blessing Boxes” across Manhattan and Riley County full over the past year.

The boxes, spread throughout the area have food, baby items, and other products that anyone can take.

“The blessing boxes are really cool because it gives people in the community an opportunity to fill those boxes with canned goods baby goods, things that an individual can pick up on their own and you know do it discreetly,” said Flint Hills Volunteer Center Executive Director Lori Bishop.

Anyone can also drop items in the boxes. That’s why Bishop encourages community members to think about buying some extra items the next time they visit the grocery store.

“When we are out shopping take that second buy an extra couple of cans of green beans and go put it in one of the blessing boxes,” Bishop added.

In Manhattan the Blessing Boxes are located at:

American Family Insurance, 3320 Anderson Ave

First Congressional United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1110 College Ave

Peace Luthern Church, 2500 Kimball Ave

UUFM Wonder Workshop, 506 S 4th St.

Rock Hills Church, 2610 Farm Bureau Rd.

Riley County Family and Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Rd

Vineyard Community Church, 2400 Casement

First Free Methodist Church, 1231 Poyntz

Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 600 Laramie

aTa Bus – Westloop Businesses, 1101 Westloop Pl

Manhattan Catholic Schools/Seven Doors Parish, 730 Colorado

Other Riley County Locations:

Randolph Pride; north side of park, 202 E. Randolph St in Randolph

303 16th St. in Ogden

234 Riley Ave / 2. Walnut in Ogden

Leonardville Pride, 117 N. Erpelding St. in Leonardville

Riley Presbyterian, 104 Kansas Ave in Riley

You can also find out more ways to help by visiting the Blessing Boxes Facebook page by clicking here.