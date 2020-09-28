Blind Tiger Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest with special beer, food

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant is bringing a taste of Germany to Topeka as part of their Oktoberfest celebrations.

Until Oct. 4, the brewery will be serving eight kinds of German beer, as well as foods like German chocolate cake and a giant soft pretzel.

“Oktoberfest started in Munich in the early 1800’s and has grown ever since, and now it is celebrated all over the world. So having that celebration in Topeka only seems fitting,” said owner Jay Ives.

All of the beer and food are made scratch at the brewery. You can also expect the servers to be wearing traditional German dress along with their masks.

The Blind Tiger is making sure to keep customers safe with frequent cleaning and required mask wearing.