Blind Tiger Brewery continues support for Topeka Zoo’s Sumatran Tigers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant announced the renewal of their sponsorship of the Sumatran Tiger program at the Topeka Zoo.

For every glass they sell of their Tiger Bite IPA, they donate twenty-five cents to the program. That adds up to over $4,000 a year.

“Sumatran tigers are a very endangered species,” said President Jay Ives. “That’s one of the reasons that we’re so happy to be part of the effort to keep them going.”

It’s estimated that there are fewer than 500 Sumatran tigers alive in the wild.

Part of the money that’s donated goes towards paying rangers to protect the tigers’ habitats on the island of Sumatra and prevent poaching.