TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The tiger cubs at the Topeka Zoo are about to celebrate their birthday and you can give a gift that goes beyond the Capital City.

The rare Sumatran cubs are turning 1 year old. Starting Friday until Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant in Topeka is offering a special.

Every time you order one of their tiger-themed menu items, a dollar will be donated to the zoo’s conservation fund.

The Zoo is also hosting a birthday celebration Saturday for the tiger cubs.