TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A German tradition is in Topeka starting today.

Saturday was the first day for Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, and the Blind Tiger is getting in on the celebration.

The menu also has some Oktoberfest favorites like bratwurst, beer cheese dips and giant pretzels. The restaurant will have their Oktoberfest beer on tap.

The Blind Tiger Oktoberfest will be around until Oct. 6, during regular hours.