Blind Tiger hopes 25th anniversary celebration will bring in more customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Like many restaurants, the longest-standing brewery in Topeka is struggling. However, the owner is hopeful an anniversary celebration could turn that around.

This weekend marks The Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant’s 25th anniversary, and after losing almost 35% of their sales, owner Jay Ives is hoping it will bring in more customers.

“Great beer, great food, good atmosphere, good service. That’s what we’re about, that’s what we’re trying to do and improve every day and every week,” Ives said.

The brewery throwing it back to their opening in 1995, by bringing back a few of their original favorites, all at the ’90’s cost.

This includes three beers and two menu items, as well as an anniversary ale that is going fast, Ives said.

Ives said their beer is the best ever, and encourages people to come give it a try.