Blizzard Bash returns to Stormont Vail Events Center Thursday, sold out Friday & Saturday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Blizzard Bash, the nation’s largest indoor demolition derby, is returning to the Capital City. The popular event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

More than 450 drivers will be competing in 12 divisions throughout the weekend. Fans may have been to a demolition derby before, but Event Manager Candice Freese said this is a far cry from the county fair.

“It’s far from comparing to it,” Freese said. “I mean it’s going to be hard-hitting. A lot of county fairs are hard-hitting, but these guys are going for a lot of money. They are out there just to tear stuff up and you’re not going to see straight cars leave that track.”

Freese said the national teams will be competing for $40,000 during Blizzard Bash this weekend.

Blizzard Bash and Capital City Carnage were both canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year, the two events have been combined into one larger event. Stormont Vail Events Center General Manager Kellen Seitz said they expect to see 5,500 to 6,000 people each day.

“The local impact that that has with all of these teams,” Seitz said. “All of these drivers, all of their families staying in hotels, generating economic revenue for the county and for the city of Topeka is an extremely awesome thing to be a part of.”

Blizzard Bash kicks off at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Tickets for Friday and Saturday night have already sold out. Click here for ticket information. The event will also be streamed live on Derby Nation.