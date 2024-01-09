MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Little Apple is feeling the cold Tuesday as a winter snowstorm rolls across northeast Kansas.

The City of Manhattan announced in a press release that all city-operated buildings will be closed on Jan. 9 because of “winter weather and blizzardlike conditions.” This includes City Hall, the Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, the Ice Rink and all recreation centers. A winter storm warning is in place until noon on Jan. 9 for Riley County.

All activities through Parks and Recreation are canceled along with the City Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The Municipal Court is closed on Jan. 9 with all cases being rescheduled for future dates.

Up to ten inches of snow are expected in Riley County with wind gusts as high as 45 mph, leading to drifting snow and whiteout conditions. Flights through the Manhattan Regional Airport may be impacted by the weather as well; the city encourages people to check the American Airlines website for more information on flight schedules.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) announced via social media that it has entered Emergency Accident Reporting, warning that travel on K-18 and K-177 are especially treacherous. People are encouraged to stay home if possible.

For more weather news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.