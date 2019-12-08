Blood donations needed, here’s when to donate in Emporia and Topeka

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Blood donations decrease between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, according to the American Red Cross.

Starting Monday Dec. 9, you can help change that. The American Red Cross will be at Emporia’s William Allen White Elementary School gym, at 902 Exchange, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Red Cross will be at the Flinthills Mall, at 1632 Industrial Road, on Thursday Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More blood drive opportunities in Topeka and Emporia:

Dec. 16 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Topeka Lexington Park Independent Living, 1011 SW Cottonwood Ct.

Dec. 18 – 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Topeka Kansas Neurological Institute – Pleasanton Building, 3107 SW 21st

Dec. 18 – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Emporia Newman Regional Health Conference Room, 1201 W 12th Ave.

Dec. 19 – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Emporia Newman Regional Health Conference Room, 1201 W 12th Ave.

Dec. 20 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Emporia Newman Regional Health Conference Room, 1201 W 12th Ave.

Dec. 20 – 12 – 6 p.m. Emporia Arts Council – Davis Theatre, 815 Commercial

Dec. 23 – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Emporia Presbyterian Manors, 2300 Industrial (west side of the facility)

Dec. 23 – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Bus) Topeka Lowe’s Home Improvement – Parking Lot, 1621 SW Arvonia Place

Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Bus) Topeka Historic Harley Davidson – Parking Lot, 2047 SW Topeka Blvd.

Dec. 30 – 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. (Bus) Topeka HyVee – Parking Lot, 2951 SW Wanamaker Rd.

Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Bus) Emporia Radius Brewing Company hosted at Guion’s Showcase Parking Lot, 2200 Industrial Rd.