TOPEKA (KSNT) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield employees raised more than $200,000 for United Way.

Matt All, Blue Cross CEO, is also chairman of the United Way Board.

“And they make sure that those dollars are actually making a difference for families here in northeast Kansas, and so, if you’re going to give anywhere give to United Way because you know you’re dollars are actually going to do something good in the communities,” All said.

The United Way says the money will be used in a variety of ways, including helping with early education and keeping financial stability within the organization.