Blue-green algae prompts public health watch for Fall River, Elk Horn Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a public health watch for Fall River and Elk Horn Lake due to the presence of blue-green algae.

The watch is issued for Fall River, south of Eureka, at State Street Bridge in Greenwood County and for Elk Horn Lake in Holton, Jackson County.

A public health watch means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop.

The KDHE advised people to avoid the algae and to keep pets and livestock away from the water.

While the watch is issued, the KDHE recommends the following:

• Signage will be posted at all public access locations.

• Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

• Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

• Swimming, wading, skiing, and jet skiing are discouraged near-visible blooms.

• Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

• Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

To find more information on blue-green algae, click here.