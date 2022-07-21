TOPEKA (KSNT) – The blue-green algae watch has been lifted from Lake Shawnee according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Lake Shawnee has been under either a blue-green algae watch or warning since sewage leaked into the water and blue-green algae was discovered back in early June. Now, KDHE says the water is safe again.

When the lake was moved from a blue-green algae warning to a watch, Lake Shawnee made paddle boats and water trikes available. Now, with the increased threat of the toxic algae gone, canoes and kayaks have also been added back to the available rentals at the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove.

Even though the watch has been lifted, the lake will still prohibit the rental of paddle boards at this time as a safety precaution, and Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has no plans of opening Adventure Cove for swimming or for use of the floating playground.