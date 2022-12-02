LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansans will have the opportunity to see “Blue Man Group” early next year in Lawrence.

The colorful band will be performing at the Lied Center, located at 1600 Stewart Dr., on Feb. 13-14 at 7:30 p.m. in 2023. This stop is part of the group’s North American Tour.

“Blue Man Group” is known for its signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy, all while each member of the band is painted blue. The performance will include pulsing and original music, custom-made instruments, suprise audience interaction and lots of absurdity.

However, attendees are advised that while the performance is friendly for the whole family, it will feature loud music, bright lighting, strobe lights, haze and other atmospheric effects. Some audience members may also get splashed with paint and other non-toxic materials as well.

Tickets for the performance start at $40 and go to $60 with discounts for students and youths. To get more information and buy tickets, click here.