‘Blue Shield Rollin’ Rally’ in Topeka shows support for law enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Back the Blue group, now known as Blue Shield, once again showed their support for local law enforcement on Sunday in Topeka.

The group believes leaders should not make laws that tell police what they can and cannot do, because every situation a police officer is involved in is different, according to former Topeka Police officer Ron Gish, organizer of the Blue Shield Rollin’ Rally.

“You will have situations where people are going to be harmed, you will have situations where people are going to be shot,” Gish said. “That’s the reality of this country that we live in. Who chooses that? The person that chooses that is the person being arrested.”

The rally followed a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday at Washburn University’s campus. However, this was not a counter protest to that event, according to Gish.

“We need the police department,” said Jim Curtis, one of the participants in the rally. “We need government to appear to the needs and wishes of the people, instead of going off on some tangent of their own. This [rally] is just helping them know we’re around.”

City leaders have done a good job in supporting police by working with Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran, Gish said.