Bluemont Hill vandalized over the weekend in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for the person who vandalized Bluemont Hill this past weekend.

The vandal wrote obscenities on the rocks that spell “Manhattan” and caused around $500 in damage.

The suspect also damaged the new platform outlook with graffiti.

A man who used to live in Manhattan said it saddens him to see crimes like this happening in a town he loves.

“Yeah it hurts,” Kent Kellams said. “It’s not necessary to do, just not necessary.”

A spokesperson for the Riley County Police Department said they don’t plan on taking any future measures to prevent this from happening again.

Officials ask if you know anything about this crime to contact the police department.