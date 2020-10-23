BNSF Railway lays off 104 employees in Topeka

In this photo taken Thursday, June 18, 2020, work to expand the BNSF Southern Transcon mainline from one to two tracks progresses near Matfield Green, Kan. More than a century after the arrival of railroads to the Flint Hills of Kansas, a large-scale track expansion is tearing up a scenic stretch in some of the last remaining tallgrass prairie left in the nation. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Employees at BNSF Railway in Topeka were told Friday that 104 of them would lose their jobs the first week in November.

A statement from BNSF read:

Due to lower freight volumes and a significant reduction in locomotives and railcars required on our network, BNSF Railway has made the difficult decision to reduce 104 positions at our Topeka Locomotive Shop. The reduction in force will take effect on Nov. 6. We understand the significant impact this has on our employees, their families and the local community. We value our people, and these decisions are not made lightly. We are working diligently to connect impacted employees with available resources and they will be offered the opportunity to apply for a transfer to open positions across our network. Amy Cass, Senior External Communications Director

Earlier this year, 28 employees were laid off.

In May of 2020, eight electricians were laid off to offset the decrease in locomotive support requirements, according to the spokesperson.

Included in the layoff are: