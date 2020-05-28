BNSF Topeka announces more layoffs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Eight more BNSF Topeka employees have been laid off, a BNSF Railway spokesperson confirmed to KSNT News on Thursday.
Earlier this month, 28 employees were laid off. This time, eight electricians were laid off to offset the decrease in locomotive support requirements, according to the spokesperson.
The employees that were laid off have been notified and the company is working to connect them with available resources, the spokesperson said.
After further evaluation of the on-going structural decline in coal volumes, BNSF also finds it necessary to increase the previously announced reductions in Topeka by eight electricians to offset the decrease in locomotive support requirements. We value our scheduled workforce and it is difficult to make decisions like these that impact our employees and their families. The impacted employees have been notified, and we’re working to connect them with available resources.Amy Casas – Director, Corporate Communications at BNSF Railway