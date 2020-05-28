BNSF Topeka announces more layoffs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Eight more BNSF Topeka employees have been laid off, a BNSF Railway spokesperson confirmed to KSNT News on Thursday.

Earlier this month, 28 employees were laid off. This time, eight electricians were laid off to offset the decrease in locomotive support requirements, according to the spokesperson.

The employees that were laid off have been notified and the company is working to connect them with available resources, the spokesperson said.

