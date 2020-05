Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – BNSF is eliminating 28 jobs from its Topeka operations amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the company confirmed Wednesday.

The railroad said the layoffs are because of “changing business conditions and projected lower demand for rail cars to ship commodities.”

The railroad has notified the employees and offered transfers to other locations inside the company. BNSF said it’s helping connect the impacted employees with unemployment resources.