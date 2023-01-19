TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Board of Education is scheduled to meet to tonight to discuss several items including an extension of Dr. Tiffany Anderson’s contract as superintendent.

The board is set to meet on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Burnett Administrative Center. Among the items on their agenda is the extension of Anderon’s contract as the 501 superintendent. If approved, the contract will extend Anderson’s role as superintendent for three years beginning on July 1, 2023 and ending on June 30, 2026.

Anderson will be paid $241,500 under the extended contract. Additional compensation of $5,000 per year will be awarded based on the attainment of performance-based goals agreed upon between the superintendent and the Board of Education.

The Board of Education will also feature a video highlighting the work of the school board and the reading of a proclamation honoring school board members in celebration of School Board Recognition Month.

To see the full contract that will be discussed later tonight, see the document below: