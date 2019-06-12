Boat ramps to reopen along Kansas River in Pottawatomie Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - With the reduction of water released at Tuttle Creek Lake over the past few days, local officials have decided to reopen the boat ramps in the area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been slowly decreasing the outflow at Tuttle Creek Dam over the past few days and anticipates that the lake level will continue to fall.

As a result, the boat ramps along the Kansas River in Pottawatomie County will be opened as personnel and resources allow and all are expected to be opened by this weekend.

City of Manhattan Parks and Recreation will be removing the barricades and opening Linear Park boat ramp on the Big Blue River this afternoon.

Officials warn that all visitors should be wary that as the river levels decline, the riverbank may not be stable, and portions of the riverbank could fall into the river.

To find updates and more information, please visit the Pottawatomie County website here, or the City of Manhattan website here.