TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nebraska law enforcement has confirmed the body found this week south of Topeka was an alleged kidnapping victim from Omaha.

Cari Allen’s body was found Wednesday night near 57th and Burlingame, after a tip was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. On Friday, law enforcement said she was murdered.

Authorities had been looking for Allen for about a month. A person of interest with ties to Shawnee County was located in Belize on Dec. 6. The suspect, Aldrick Scott, is being held on suspicion of kidnapping.