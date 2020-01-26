Body found after fire in Marshall County home

VERMILLION, Kan. (KSNT) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found during a house fire.

The Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday morning around 7:00 first responders got a 911 call about a house on fire.

Fire crews and investigators found a home at 5th and Elm Street in Vermillion on fire. After the flames were out they discovered a body inside of the house.

Investigators are now looking into that death.

They have not yet released a name or any information about the cause of death or the cause of the fire

