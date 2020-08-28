No foul play in death at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the discovery of a body found on the west side of Lake Shawnee Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a 34-year-old man was found dead early this morning in the 3600 block of SE West Edge Road.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on a report of a person found unresponsive. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a person who explained he discovered the man while on his morning walk. Deputies attempted CPR on him, however he was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The preliminary investigation shows there was no foul play. This incident is still under investigation.