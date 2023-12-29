DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released new information in an investigation into a body found in the Kansas river.

The sheriff’s office says a body found in the river earlier this month has been identified as 57-year-old Melinda S. McCluskey. She was known to have an address near Edgerton. She was first reported missing to law enforcement on Dec. 3. The sheriff’s office said there is no indication of foul play involved with McCluskey’s death.

A person reported seeing a body in the Kansas River on Dec. 22 around 300 yards east of the Bowersock Dam off U.S. Highway 59. The Douglas County Underwater Search and Recovery team along with investigators from the sheriff’s office recovered the body from the water.

