OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found Monday in Pomona Lake after reports of a capsized boat near the Carbolyn Park boat ramp.

Emergency crews arrived after 6:30 p.m. and found a body in the water. After Osage County EMS arrived, the person was pronounced dead on scene.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Floyd Moehlman, 70, of Pomona.