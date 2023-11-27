SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is waiting for an autopsy report on a body that was found last week. The autopsy could confirm that the body is that of a missing Kansas man.

The body was in a Dodge pickup that was in some trees in the 6000 block of State Street, about six miles west of Salina.

The truck had an Iowa license plate, but investigators think the body may be that of a 20-year-old LaCrosse man who was reported missing in July.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says the family of the LaCrosse man has been notified that a body was found.

Deputies say the truck may have rolled off the road and crashed into the trees.

Someone spotted the truck after the leaves fell from the trees.