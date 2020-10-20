Body found in Shawnee County was man missing for 2 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka police said a body found this spring in Shawnee County was that of a man who was reported missing in 2018.

KAKE-TV reports Tuesday that police confirmed the body was Gregory McGovern. He was last seen in Topeka in June 2018.

The bones were found along the Kansas River in April, along with a backpack. Police Chief Bill Cochran said forensic scientists this month match DNA from McGovern’s family to identify the body. Cochran said investigators found nothing suspicious with the bones.