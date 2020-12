TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police officers are in the 1000 block of SE Quincy St. conducting a death investigation after a body was found.

The investigation began at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Gretchen Spiker, Public Relations Specialist with the Topeka Police Department, said the investigation is ongoing.

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.