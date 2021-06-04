Body found in Tuttle Creek Lake identified as 24-year-old man

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police have identified Friday a body found in Tuttle Creek Lake.

Currently, there is no foul play suspected in the death of Okheem Riley, 24, of Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department sent emergency crews to the area of Lakeshore Drive and Shady Lane around 2:24 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of a car and clothes near the shoreline.

After an extensive search involving police, the RCPD Drone Team, the U.S. Army Cops of Engineers, the Fort Riley Game Warden and other emergency responders, RCPD said the team found Riley’s body nearly 10 hours later just before midnight.

While RCPD said there is no foul play suspected, it is investigating the cause of death at this time.