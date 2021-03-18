Body found on I-70 near Fort Riley

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that a man’s body was found along I-70 near the 302 mile marker in Geary County Thursday morning.

Trooper Ben Gardner is asking for help from the public if anyone has any information about the hit-and-run.

At 5:15 a.m. the Geary County Sheriff’s Department received a call that a man’s body was on the highway. Geary County turned the case over to the Kansas Highway Patrol who confirmed to KSNT that is was a black male that had been hit. The man has not been identified.

Trooper Gardner said they are not sure if he was hit by one vehicle or multiple vehicles.

“The person may have willingly hit a person or thought they hit a dear,” Trooper Gardner said.

If you have any information KHP has requested you call (785) 827-4437