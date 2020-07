MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police found a body Wednesday morning on the popular Konza Nature Prairie Trail, according to a Facebook post.

Police started searching for 38-year-old Nicole Grothe, a warrant officer, early Wednesday morning after people said they last heard from her on July 18, according to the post.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112.