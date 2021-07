TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person found dead near K4 Highway on Friday.

The person was identified as Lashawn D. L. Mady, a 25-year-old from Topeka.

In a press release, the office said no foul play is suspected as of Sunday.

The body was originally found in the Shunganunga Creek on the east side of NE K4 Highway around 3:15 p.m. on July 2.

This is an ongoing investigation.