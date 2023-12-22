LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was recovered from the Kansas River Thursday.

Just after 1:10 p.m. a person reported seeing a possible body in the water about 300 yards east of the Bowersock Dam off U.S. 59 Highway.

The Douglas County Underwater Search and Recovery team and sheriff office investigators responded and recovered a body in a shallow area of water.

Deputies and investigators are working to make a positive identification of the body.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.