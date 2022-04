TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police and Fire Departments have shut down River Rd. in North Topeka on Friday as they attempt to pull a body that they think is in the Kansas River.

River Rd. is closed near a railroad bridge that spans the Kansas River. A 27 News reporter at the scene says that a search team is in the river now in a boat as they search for the body.

(Photo By/Andrew Lind)

More information will be updated here as it becomes available.