TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka.
According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday.
“On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the I70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd St. Officers responded and located a male that was determined to be deceased.”Lt. Manuel Munoz, Topeka Police Department
Police went to the bridge, found suspicious items, and discovered a body.