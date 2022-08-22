SABETHA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a water advisory for the City of Sabetha in Nemaha County.

The advisory will be in effect on Aug. 22. and remain in effect until the risk of bacterial contamination is resolved.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute before using

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use the ice maker

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the lines by letting your water run

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing them in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not have to generally be boiled, however supervision of children bathing should be practiced because they can ingest the water.

For more information follow this link.