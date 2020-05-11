Boil water advisory issued for city of Wetmore

WETMORE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory Monday for the city of Wetmore.

KDHE said customers should practice the following precautions:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE said it issued the advisory Monday because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. This may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. The health department said the advisory will remain in effect until the situation is resolved.