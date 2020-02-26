Boil water advisory issued for Emporia, Lyon County Rural Water Districts

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for the city of Emporia and 11 other public water supply systems in Lyon and Coffey Counties that buy water from the city of Emporia.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the city self-issued the advisory early Wednesday. KDHE issued the following boil water advisories:

City of Admire, Lyon County

City of Allen, Lyon County

Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

City of Hartford, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County

City of Olpe, Lyon County

Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County

KDHE officials issued the advisories because of high turbidity in the City of Emporia’s finished drinking water. The high turbidity may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are fixed. KDHE recommends people take the following precautions: