Boil water advisory issued for Emporia, Lyon County Rural Water Districts

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for the city of Emporia and 11 other public water supply systems in Lyon and Coffey Counties that buy water from the city of Emporia.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the city self-issued the advisory early Wednesday. KDHE issued the following boil water advisories:
- City of Admire, Lyon County
- City of Allen, Lyon County
- Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County
- City of Hartford, Lyon County
- Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County
- Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County
- Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County
- Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County
- Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County
- City of Olpe, Lyon County
- Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County
KDHE officials issued the advisories because of high turbidity in the City of Emporia’s finished drinking water. The high turbidity may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are fixed. KDHE recommends people take the following precautions:
- If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
- Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
- Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.