Boil water advisory issued for Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a Boil Water Advisory Thursday for Fort Riley.

The advisory was issued after a water main broke during construction work.

A Fort Riley spokesperson said water pressure is being restored to impacted neighborhoods, but the loss of pressure in the water main caused water pressure fluctuation. This then caused the release of mineral buildup into the line and possible discoloration of tap water.

The spokesperson also said people in the Ellis Heights and Warner Peterson neighborhoods may experience water outages.

Maintenance crews are working to repair those. Bottled water is available at the Warner Peterson Community Center for people in the affected communities and at the Devil’s Den dining facility for 1ABCT Soldiers.

Until the advisory is lifted, people should take the following precautions: