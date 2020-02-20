Boil water advisory issued for Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a Boil Water Advisory Thursday for Fort Riley.
The advisory was issued after a water main broke during construction work.
A Fort Riley spokesperson said water pressure is being restored to impacted neighborhoods, but the loss of pressure in the water main caused water pressure fluctuation. This then caused the release of mineral buildup into the line and possible discoloration of tap water.
The spokesperson also said people in the Ellis Heights and Warner Peterson neighborhoods may experience water outages.
Maintenance crews are working to repair those. Bottled water is available at the Warner Peterson Community Center for people in the affected communities and at the Devil’s Den dining facility for 1ABCT Soldiers.
Until the advisory is lifted, people should take the following precautions:
- Boil water for one minute prior to drinking, brushing teeth, or using in food preparation, or use bottled water.
- Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled.
- Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
- If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.