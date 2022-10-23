BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for the Horton public water system on Saturday night.

Horton residents are urged by the KDHE to take the following precautions until notified otherwise:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker

If the tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The boil advisory will remain in place until the system is no longer at risk for bacterial contamination. This advisory was placed after a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

Only the KDHE can rescind the boil advisory after testing in the lab. Questions can be directed to the water system at 785-486-2681. More information can be found by clicking here.