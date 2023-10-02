MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A boil water advisory has been issued for a mobile home park in Riley County.

At 8:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a boil water advisory for the public water supply at the Riverchase Mobile Home Park in Manhattan in a press release.

The advisory will remain in effect until the risk of bacterial contamination is resolved. The advisory was issued because of a power outage that caused a loss of water pressure. Loss of pressure can result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, according to the KDHE press release. The KDHE is responsible for rescinding the boil water advisory once the issue is fixed.

Residents are advised to:

boil water for one minute prior to food preparation.

use bottled water.

dispose of ice cubes and don’t use ice cubes from an automatic ice maker.

if water appears dirty, flush lines by letting water run until it looks clear.

disinfect dishes in clean tap water with at least one tablespoon of bleach per gallon of water.

supervise children when showering to prevent water ingestion. People with cuts or rashes may want to contact their physician.

If you have questions regarding this advisory, call the KDHE at 785-296-5514. For more information, go to the KDHE’s website. To contact the local water system call 248-626-0737. Restaurants and food establishments can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

