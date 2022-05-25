MCFARLAND (KSNT) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of McFarland in Wabaunsee County by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday.

The KDHE is advising local residents of McFarland that the public water supply system is now in a boil water advisory. They say that residents should follow this list of precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory was issued by KDHE officials due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system during maintenance on the system water tower. Failure to maintain adequate pressure can result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Only the KDHE can issue or rescind boil water advisories following a test at a certified laboratory. If you have any questions about the water system, contact the KDHE at 785-296-5514. You can also visit the KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information website here.

Restaurants and other similar establishments that have questions about the impact of the advisory on their business can reach out to the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or at 785-564-6767.